 Centre will initiate meetings with farmers again: MoS Ravneet Bittu
Sunday, Jun 23, 2024
Centre will initiate meetings with farmers again: MoS Ravneet Bittu

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
Jun 23, 2024 07:48 AM IST

On allegations that the Centre was withholding the state’s share of funds, Bittu said chief minister Bhagwant Mann should clarify whether any minister of his government had gone to any central minister or senior officer with any scheme for Punjab or asked for funds for that.

Minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday said the Centre will initiate meetings with farmers over their long-pending demands.

Minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday said the Centre will initiate meetings with farmers over their long-pending demands. (HT Photo)
Minister of state for railways and food processing industries Ravneet Singh Bittu on Saturday said the Centre will initiate meetings with farmers over their long-pending demands. (HT Photo)

Replying to a question, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a well-wisher and supporter of farmers.

“Some politically motivated groups are trying to create a rift between farmers and the government. Such people have been identified and they would not be involved in the process,” he said during a meeting with the press in the city on Saturday.

“A dialogue between the Centre and farmer unions is in progress. I have discussed the issue with the agriculture minister. The farmer unions should unanimously elect a committee of 10 or more people as their representatives for a dialogue with the Centre,” said Bittu.

On allegations that the Centre was withholding the state’s share of funds, Bittu said chief minister Bhagwant Mann should clarify whether any minister of his government had gone to any central minister or senior officer with any scheme for Punjab or asked for funds for that.

“Whatever funds came, those were misused,” Bittu alleged while claiming that the state government departments have not yet sent utilisation certificates.

The MoS also took a dig at Mann over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) general secretary and Member Parliament (Rajya Sabha) Sandeep Pathak taking charge of the Jalandhar West bypoll while “sidelining the CM”.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Centre will initiate meetings with farmers again: MoS Ravneet Bittu
