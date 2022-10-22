CET exam centres for girls, disabled in own or adjoining dists: Haryana government

: Examination centres for the physically challenged and girl candidates appearing for the Combined Eligibility Test (CET) examination on November 5 and 6 for the recruitment of Group-C posts will be set up in their own or adjoining districts.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal, who Friday reviewed the CET exam preparations with the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police said that about 11.36 lakh candidates have registered for the CET examination and centres have been set up in 16 districts of the state besides Chandigarh.

The examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) will be held in two shifts - morning and evening. November 7 has been kept as a reserve day. The chief secretary said that allotment of examination centres would be done randomly but physically challenged and girl candidates will get the examination centre in their own district or adjoining ones so that they do not have to travel long distances.

The chief secretary said that since the examination is being conducted by NTA, they will keep the question paper in the bank as per their standard operating procedures.

Kaushal said that transport facility will also be provided by the state government as per the instructions of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. The Haryana Roadways buses would ply from the district and sub-divisional headquarters and drop the candidates at the district headquarters allotted for the examination. From there, the responsibility of transporting them to the examination centres will be of the local administration. For this, the district administration should ensure to make complete arrangements through school buses or other vehicles.

The chief secretary said that the transport department would develop a mobile app and portal for advance booking of buses for the convenience of candidates. Through this, candidates will be able to make advance booking by getting information about buses and time table. Help desks will also be set up at each bus stand. Apart from this, cooperation of railways will also be taken and help desks will also be set up at railway stations. He said that arrangements for lodging will also be ensured for the candidates.