close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / CGC honours golfers Gaganjeet, Karandeep

CGC honours golfers Gaganjeet, Karandeep

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 04, 2023 08:16 AM IST

Gaganjeet won the BNI Indonesian Masters 2023 in the last leg of international events for the year while Karandeep carded the lowest round of the day, an 8 under 63, to finish solo second in the Indonesian Masters, marking his best finish on the Asian Tour

Chandigarh Golf Club honoured golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Karandeep Kochhar on the club premises on Saturday evening for their superlative finishes during the Asian Tour in recent months.

Chandigarh Golf Club honoured golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Karandeep Kochhar for their achievement in Asian Tour. (HT PHOTO)
Chandigarh Golf Club honoured golfers Gaganjeet Bhullar and Karandeep Kochhar for their achievement in Asian Tour. (HT PHOTO)

Bhullar won the BNI Indonesian Masters 2023 in the last leg of international events for the year. He picked up his 11th win on the Asian Tour, the highest by any Indian golfer.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Meanwhile, Kochhar carded the lowest round of the day, an 8 under 63, to finish solo second in the Indonesian Masters, marking his best finish on the Asian Tour. This pushed him to 19th on the Asian Tour Order of Merit, the second best-placed Indian after Gaganjeet. Both of them will now head to Abu Dhabi for the LIV golf promotions event, where they will be the only two Indian participants.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out