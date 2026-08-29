CHA Red, Rock Rovers set up men’s final in hockey championship

CHA Red and Rock Rovers Hockey Club booked their places in the men’s final of the Chandigarh State Junior Men and Women Hockey Championships after registering contrasting victories in their respective semi-finals at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium on Friday. In the men’s finals, CHA Red will compete against Rock Rovers Hockey Club , with the match starting at 4.30 pm. (HT File)

In the first semi-final, CHA Red produced a dominant display to defeat SGGS 35 Club 6-1. Prince opened the scoring in the first minute with a field goal before Sahil doubled the lead through a penalty corner in the sixth minute. Sahil struck again in the 32nd minute, while Satnam scored twice in quick succession in the 37th and 39th minutes to put CHA Red firmly in control.

Sahil completed his hat-trick in the 54th minute with another penalty-corner conversion. SGGS 35 Club managed a consolation goal through Rajveer in the 58th minute, but CHA Red comfortably secured a 6-1 victory.

The second semi-final witnessed a more closely fought contest, with Rock Rovers Hockey Club defeating SGGS Hockey Club 26 (Red) 5-3.

Gurpreet gave Rock Rovers the lead in the 15th minute, followed by Dilawar’s field goal in the 23rd minute. Sukhman converted a penalty corner in the 34th minute, while Gurjeet extended the advantage in the 39th minute.

SGGS 26 (Red) pulled one back through Bihara in the 43rd minute, but Gurpreet struck again two minutes later to make it 5-1. SGGS mounted a late fightback as Gurman converted a penalty corner in the 47th minute and Shivam scored a field goal in the 59th, but Rock Rovers held on for a 5-3 win.

The championship, being organised from August 23 to 29 at the Sector 42 Hockey Stadium, will conclude with the finals on August 29. In the women’s finals, CHA Blue will compete against CHA Red, with the match starting from 3 pm. Whereas, in the men’s finals, CHA Red will compete against Rock Rovers Hockey Club , with the match starting at 4.30 pm.