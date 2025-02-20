Chain snatchers target two women in Mohali

Motorcycle-borne snatchers brazenly struck twice within an hour in separate areas of Mohali on Wednesday. Snatchers targeted a woman at the Sector 86 market in Mohali, fleeing with her gold chain. (HT Photo)

In the first case, two snatchers made off with a woman’s gold chain while she was sitting in the courtyard of her house in Phase 2 in the morning.

The victim, Jasbir Kaur, said the accused stopped their motorcycle in front of her house.

One of them entered the courtyard, pushed her and snatched her gold chain, before fleeing with his accomplice. She said her chain weighed around 2.5 tolas.

The same morning, snatchers targeted a woman at the Sector 86 market as well, fleeing with her gold chain.

The victim sustained injury marks on the neck in the attack. She claimed that the stolen chain weighed around two tolas.

Police officials arrived at the respective scenes, surveyed the areas and assured further action. Separate snatching cases were registered. Investigators are scanning CCTV footage from the areas for leads about the bike-borne snatchers.