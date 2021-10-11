Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chamba road mishap: Bus skids off road, 34 hurt
chandigarh news

Chamba road mishap: Bus skids off road, 34 hurt

It was a close shave for the passengers as the bus barely missed hitting a house; the road mishap took place when the driver of the lost control and the bus skidded off the road
The Chamba road mishap took place near Karian. (HT Photo)
The Chamba road mishap took place near Karian. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 11, 2021 02:13 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala

At least 34 people were injured when the bus they were travelling in skidded off the Chamba-Bharmour road near Karian on Sunday morning.

It was a close shave for the passengers as the bus barely missed hitting a house. Locals initiated rescue operations and were soon joined by the police, home guards and firefighters.

Chamba superintendent of police S Arul Kumar said the bus was on its from Lylh to Chamba via Dharwala, but when it reached near Sarei nullah around three kilometers away from Karian, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the bus rolled down the road.

“No causality was reported in the incident. Those injured were rushed to the Chamba medical college for treatment. The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 11, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out