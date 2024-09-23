Chander Mohan failed to voice Panchkula’s issues: Gian Chand Gupta

BJP candidate from Panchkula Gian Chand Gupta launched a scathing attack on his rival from Congress, Chander Mohan, accusing him of failing to raise issues of the area despite being MLA for 18 years. BJP candidate Gian Chand Gupta addressing a press conference in Panchkula on Sunday. (HT Photo)

“After 18 years in office, Chander Mohan spoke for only 52 minutes in the assembly on behalf of Panchkula,” Gupta asserted at a press conference at BJP’s election office in Panchkula on Sunday.

He challenged Mohan’s effectiveness, stating, “A representative who fails to voice the concerns of the region in the assembly cannot truly serve Panchkula.”

“I am a servant of the public and will continue to serve,” said Gupta, reiterating that development works worth ₹5,000 crore were carried out in Panchkula during his 10-year tenure.

“Congress is an anti-Dalit party. Congress has not just insulted Sirsa MP Kumari Selja, but insulted the entire Dalit society. Congress leaders should apologise,” said Gupta, while referring to a controversial remark by a Congress supporter last week, targeted at Selja.

Seek 10 years’ record before voting: Chander Mohan

Hitting back at the BJP, Congress candidate Chander Mohan advised voters to ask the previous government for the account of the work done in the last 10 years.

Addressing different public meetings in Panchkula on Sunday, Mohan said, “The current MLA is claiming he has spent ₹5,000 crore on development of Panchkula in the past 10 years. But where was that money spent? If so much money has been spent, why is it not visible on the ground,” he quipped.

Think carefully before choosing, Garg urges voters

Advocating clean politics, AAP candidate Prem Garg urged voters to choose wisely without any allurement.

“On the one hand, there are those providing excellent education, healthcare and essential services like electricity and water, and on the other hand, there are those exploiting voters with money and favours,” said Garg during public meetings in different parts of the constituency on Sunday.

He added that with the growing influence of the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana politics, the upcoming government will see the AAP playing a key role. Garg appealed to the residents of Panchkula to support the party to ensure the development and preservation of Haryana.