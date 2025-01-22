Chandigarh: 1.2L from stolen from parked car in Sector 22

Thieves stole ₹1.25 lakh cash from a car parked outside Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital in Sector 22-A, Chandigarh, on Monday afternoon. An FIR under Sections 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector-17 police station. Cops are scanning the closed-circuit television camera footage to identify the suspect. (HT File)

The car owner, Arvind Thukral, 43, a resident of Guru Nanak Enclave, Mohali, who works as the operations head at the hospital, said that he had parked his Maruti Brezza outside the hospital at 6:30 pm. When he returned around 8:30 pm, he found the rear window broken and his bag, containing his laptop, cash, and hard disk, missing from the car.

Thukral immediately reported the crime at emergency helpline 112.

An FIR under Sections 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector-17 police station. Cops are scanning the closed-circuit television camera footage to identify the suspect.