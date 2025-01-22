Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jan 22, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Chandigarh: 1.2L from stolen from parked car in Sector 22

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 22, 2025 09:06 AM IST

The car owner, Arvind Thukral, 43, a resident of Guru Nanak Enclave, Mohali, who works as the operations head at the hospital, said that he had parked his Maruti Brezza outside the hospital at 6:30 pm. When he returned around 8:30 pm, he found the rear window broken and his bag, containing his laptop, cash, and hard disk, missing from the car.

Thieves stole 1.25 lakh cash from a car parked outside Dr Agarwal Eye Hospital in Sector 22-A, Chandigarh, on Monday afternoon.

An FIR under Sections 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector-17 police station. Cops are scanning the closed-circuit television camera footage to identify the suspect. (HT File)
An FIR under Sections 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector-17 police station. Cops are scanning the closed-circuit television camera footage to identify the suspect. (HT File)

The car owner, Arvind Thukral, 43, a resident of Guru Nanak Enclave, Mohali, who works as the operations head at the hospital, said that he had parked his Maruti Brezza outside the hospital at 6:30 pm. When he returned around 8:30 pm, he found the rear window broken and his bag, containing his laptop, cash, and hard disk, missing from the car.

Thukral immediately reported the crime at emergency helpline 112.

An FIR under Sections 303(2) (theft) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered at the Sector-17 police station. Cops are scanning the closed-circuit television camera footage to identify the suspect.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 22, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On