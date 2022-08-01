Chandigarh | 18-year-old youth on bike mowed down by truck
An 18-year-old youth on a bike was mowed down by a truck in a hit-and-run incident near the Sector 38/38 West lightpoint in Chandigarh on Saturday.
As per the police, Vikram alias Vicky of Kharar, Mohali, was riding pillion while his friend Samir alias Sangam of Kharar was driving when a truck, bearing a Himachal Pradesh registration number, hit them. While Samir sustained injuries, Vikram who was rushed to Government Multi Specialty Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16, was declared brought dead.
A case under Sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Maloya police station against the unidentified driver. Police said the victim worked as a cook and was returning from a friend’s birthday party.
Scooterist killed in hit and run in P’kula
Rahul Sharma from Manimajra filed a police complaint stating that his brother-in-law Ajay Kumar, 35, who worked at a dispensary in Shakti Bhawan, Sector 6 Panchkula, was on his way Kot village on July 27 when he was run over by a speeding car.
Sharma was following the victim on his motorcycle and an eyewitness to the mishap.
“When we reached the GT Road near Chowki village, a speeding car hit him and sped away. We took him (Ajay) to the Panchkula civil hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.” Sharma was able to note down the car’s registration number. A case rash driving and death due to negligence was lodged at the Chandimandir police station.
-
Activa-borne man electrocuted after hitting transformer on potholed road in Zirakpur
A 33-year-old man lost Goyal, who runs an Ayurvedic medicine shop on VIP Road's life in a freak accident near Milton Tower in Zirakpur on late Saturday night as he came in contact with low-lying wires of an electricity transformer after his Activa hit a waterlogged pothole. The deceased was identified as Girish Goyal, a resident of Maya Garden Phase-3, Zirakpur. While returning, he lost control over the Activa after it hit a pothole and rammed into a transformer.
-
Government to procure 13 crops on MSP: Dushyant Chautala
Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala has said that the state government will set a record in paddy procurement in the coming kharif harvesting season. He said the government has taken several steps to ensure hassle-free procurement as payments to farmers and arhtiyas within 72 hours. He said that the government has decided to procure 13 crops on the minimum support price.
-
Haryana CM Khattar applauds CMGGA for commendable job
Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the state government has been running about 50 schemes and programmes through Chief Minister's Good Governance Associates (CMGGA) directly benefiting the needy across the state. Addressing the CMGGA on the successful completion of their one-year experiential learning programme, Khattar also awarded the certificate of completion to the associates, applauding the CMGGA for the good work done while dealing with flagship schemes of the government.
-
Centre’s MSP panel: Farmer unions protest near toll plazas in Haryana
Following a call by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, farmers from various unions in Haryana protested near toll plazas of various districts against the Union and state governments on Sunday. The farmers gathered near toll plazas on national highways in Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Panipat, Ambala, Panchkula and Yamunanagar districts and started peaceful protests that continued from 11 am to 3 pm amid heavy police deployment.
-
Haryana’s health budget rose four times since 2014: Anil Vij
Haryana home and health minister Anil Vij on Sunday said that the state's health budget was Rs 1,700 crore in 2014 when hVijjoined as the minister and has risen to Rs 6,500 crore now, almost four times. He was speaking at the 'Haryana Chikitsak Gourav Award' ceremony organised by Haryana Medical Council at Kingfisher Tourist Resort in Ambala City. He also felicitated 70 government and private doctors from the state.
