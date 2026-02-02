Chandigarh: ₹2,559.6 crore in PGI’s kitty, highest-ever allocation

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) has received its highest-ever budget allocation of ₹2,559.65 crore for the financial year 2026-27, which is a 6.65% increase over last year’s ₹2,400 crore. This is for the first time that the institute’s allocation has crossed the ₹2,500-crore threshold. (HT Photo)

Of the total allocation, ₹390 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure. This may go towards operationalising two major facilities – the Advanced Neuroscience Centre and the Advanced Mother and Child Care Centre, the construction of which has been completed, among other projects. Though this year’s capital expenditure is less than last year’s ₹430 crore, PGI usually receives supplementary grants for major projects in November or December. PGI’s upcoming MBBS campus at Sarangpur has not received any specific allocation in the current budget.

A major share of the budget includes ₹1,450 crore for salaries and ₹550 crore as general grant-in-aid. An additional ₹10 crore has been allocated to the hospital as head grant-in-aid for 2026-27.

PGI’s allocation has continuously grown over the years. The institute received ₹1,840 crore in 2022-23, which rose to ₹1,923.10 crore in 2023-24, crossed ₹2,000 crore in 2024-25, and increased to ₹2,400 crore last year.

PGI’s financial adviser Ravinder Singh said, “The increased budget allocation reflects the government’s confidence in the institute’s national role as a centre of excellence in healthcare, research, and medical education.”