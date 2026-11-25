Two Kharar residents have been booked for allegedly duping a 49-year-old Mauli Jagran resident of ₹2 crore on the pretext of securing him a job at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. A case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonest inducement of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered. (HT File) more

According to the complainant, the accused, identified as Kamlesh Jha and Ravi Jha, both residents of Sunny Enclave, Kharar, allegedly took ₹2 crore and documents from him on the promise of arranging the job. However, they neither secured him the promised job nor returned the money.

Based on his complaint, a case under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating and dishonest inducement of property) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered against the two.