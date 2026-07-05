Chandigarh: 2 dead as building collapses in Industrial Area

Two persons died after a 50-year-old building collapsed in Industrial Area, Phase 2, on Saturday evening. NDRF teams rushing the victims to the hospital after the building collapse at Industrial Area, Phase 2, Chandigarh; and (below) rescue teams at the site earlier in the evening. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

They were identified as Tarun Kaushik and Tarun Jain, two of the four partners who had taken the plot on rent just 10 days ago, and were getting the building renovated.

The victims remained trapped under the debris for over five hours before being pulled out by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Jain was declared dead at the spot after rescuers pulled him from the rubble, while Kaushik was declared brought dead at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32. Kaushik, a resident of Solan who was staying in rented accommodation at Amravati Enclave, Panchkula, is survived by a daughter.

The building collapsed around 4.30 pm. Rescue operations initially began with local teams before the NDRF took over at around 7.15 pm. Both men were extricated around 10 pm and rushed to hospital. During the rescue, officials had remained hopeful of saving them.

NDRF deputy commandant Deepak Singh said one of the trapped men had been conscious and communicating with rescuers while the other was believed to be unconscious. Doctors at GMCH Sector 32 confirmed that both were brought dead.

Five labourers trapped in the collapse were rescued earlier by civil defence personnel from the UT state disaster management authority. Identified as Kuldeep, Kulbir, Umesh, Rahul and Ajeetesh, they were admitted to GMCH, Sector 32, for observation. Three of them were treated and discharged.

According to family members present at the site, the four partners had rented the property around 10 days ago and planned to open a two-wheeler dealership there. They were replacing a glass panel when, allegedly, a beam supporting the structure was also removed, triggering the collapse. Officials are yet to confirm the exact cause.

The property, located beside The Fern Residency Hotel and opposite a Porsche dealership, comprised a single-storey tin-shed structure and a two-storey office section. The hotel was evacuated as a precaution after the collapse. Both deceased were on the ground floor when the building came down. Another partner managed to escape on his own.

Some people at the site alleged that the NDRF was informed late and reached more than three hours after the collapse, claiming the delay may have affected the outcome. During the operation, rescue teams drilled through the debris while medical personnel attempted to supply oxygen to those trapped underneath.

Sub-divisional magistrate (east) Paviter Singh said the administration would examine on Sunday whether the required permissions had been obtained for the renovation work and determine the exact cause of the collapse. He said action would be taken against anyone found responsible.

Initial inquiries indicated that the property owner was not present at the site. Officials said the building had been leased to one person, who subsequently rented it out to the four partners.

Deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav said the Building Branch of the Estate Office would undertake a city-wide survey to identify dilapidated residential, commercial and industrial buildings and initiate action to prevent similar incidents.

Former Member of Parliament Pawan Bansal and Chandigarh mayor Saurabh Joshi also visited the site to review the rescue operation.