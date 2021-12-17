Chandigarh: 23-year-old woman raped at her house by mason

A 23-year-old woman was raped by a mason at her house in Sector 29, Chandigarh, on Thursday morning.

The accused had been hired for some construction work at the house.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s parents were out of station and she was alone at home.

As per the police, the accused, identified as Sanjiv Yadav, was drunk at the time.

Later, the girl’s brother and some neighbours caught the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The accused used to stay with a dhobi at the local bus stand, said police.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station of Chandigarh.