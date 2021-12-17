Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 23-year-old woman raped at her house by mason
Chandigarh: 23-year-old woman raped at her house by mason

The mason ad been hired for some construction work at the house; woman was alone at her home in Sector 29 of Chandigarh when the crime took place.
The mason was later nabbed by the woman’s brother and some neighbours, and thrashed before being handed over to the police. (HT Photo)
Updated on Dec 17, 2021 02:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 23-year-old woman was raped by a mason at her house in Sector 29, Chandigarh, on Thursday morning.

The accused had been hired for some construction work at the house.

At the time of the incident, the victim’s parents were out of station and she was alone at home.

As per the police, the accused, identified as Sanjiv Yadav, was drunk at the time.

Later, the girl’s brother and some neighbours caught the accused and thrashed him before handing him over to the police. The accused used to stay with a dhobi at the local bus stand, said police.

A case under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Industrial Area police station of Chandigarh.

