Chandigarh | 32-year-old jailed for seven years for possessing 50 gm heroin

A 32-year-old man, who was caught with 50 gm heroin in Chandigarh in 2020, has been awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court.

The court of additional and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Narinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh.

According to the prosecution, while patrolling in Sector 20 on June 12, 2020, police stopped Kumar on the basis of suspicion. On frisking him, they recovered 50 gm heroin from his possession and booked him under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as he did not have any licence or permit.

In court, Kumar’s counsel contended that there were contradictions in the statements of the witnesses. However, the court observed, “The testimony of 10 witnesses of the prosecution cannot be brushed aside due to minor contradictions, which do not go to the root of the case.”

The court observed that the prosecution had been successful in bringing home the guilt against the accused beyond every shadow of reasonable doubt.

When Kumar pleaded for leniency, the public prosecutor argued for deterrent punishment as the offence had larger implications on society. Besides, the accused was already facing trial in one more NDPS Act case and had been previously convicted in a theft case.

“While being on bail in the other NDPS Act case, Kumar indulged in the present case. He has also been convicted in a theft case. He is not a law-abiding person and thus maximum provided sentence be awarded in his favour,” the prosecutor submitted.

Considering the arguments, the court convicted the accused and awarded him seven years of rigorous imprisonment with ₹1-lakh fine.

