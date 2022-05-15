Chandigarh | 32-year-old jailed for seven years for possessing 50 gm heroin
A 32-year-old man, who was caught with 50 gm heroin in Chandigarh in 2020, has been awarded seven-year rigorous imprisonment by a local court.
The court of additional and sessions judge Jaibir Singh also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the convict, Narinder Kumar, a resident of Sector 20, Chandigarh.
According to the prosecution, while patrolling in Sector 20 on June 12, 2020, police stopped Kumar on the basis of suspicion. On frisking him, they recovered 50 gm heroin from his possession and booked him under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act as he did not have any licence or permit.
In court, Kumar’s counsel contended that there were contradictions in the statements of the witnesses. However, the court observed, “The testimony of 10 witnesses of the prosecution cannot be brushed aside due to minor contradictions, which do not go to the root of the case.”
The court observed that the prosecution had been successful in bringing home the guilt against the accused beyond every shadow of reasonable doubt.
When Kumar pleaded for leniency, the public prosecutor argued for deterrent punishment as the offence had larger implications on society. Besides, the accused was already facing trial in one more NDPS Act case and had been previously convicted in a theft case.
“While being on bail in the other NDPS Act case, Kumar indulged in the present case. He has also been convicted in a theft case. He is not a law-abiding person and thus maximum provided sentence be awarded in his favour,” the prosecutor submitted.
Considering the arguments, the court convicted the accused and awarded him seven years of rigorous imprisonment with ₹1-lakh fine.
Farmers fill pits dug for high-tension electric towers in Karnal village
Thousands of farmers on Saturday filled the pits that were earlier dug up for erection of high-tension electric towers in Bandrala village of Karnal district. They accused the Haryana government of not announcing compensation for the land being taken for the pylons. Heavy police deployment was made following the call of protest and a mahapanchayat at Assandh's gurdwara. But police failed to stop the protesters as the strength of farmers outnumbered them.
Congress, AAP slam Haryana govt for granting relaxation to defaulting miners
The Opposition in Haryana on Saturday slammed the BJP-JJP government for allowing defaulting mineral-concession holders (mining contractors) to resume mining operations by granting relaxations for the payment of outstanding amount. Miners owe ₹553 crore to the state government and have failed to clear the dues despite the introduction of a one-time settlement scheme, 'Vivadon Ka Samadhan'.
Chandigarh administration serves demolition notices on two more colonies
The Chandigarh administration on Saturday put up demolition notices in two more colonies in Chandigarh – Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 and Kabadi Colony in Maloya. The notices were issued even as the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday restrained UT from carrying out the demolition drive at Janta Colony, Sector 25, on Sunday. The residents/shopkeepers in the two illegal colonies have been asked to vacate the area within seven days.
PSI recruitment exam answer sheets taken out of strongroom, forged: CID
The arrest of a senior officer in the recruitment wing of Karnataka police has revealed that, unlike the earlier finding that rigging of answer sheets took place at the examination centres, answer sheets were forged after they were taken out of the police strongrooms, CID officials involved in probe into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam said. The second was forging the answer sheets.
St Peter’s College, Agra: Celebrating a legacy of 175 glorious years
St Peter's College has released a calendar to celebrate the completion of 175 years of its existence. The chairman of the Minority Commission of Uttar Pradesh, Ashfaq Saifi, was present at the function organised on Friday on the college premises and released the calendar which provides a window to the glorious past of this school run by the Archdiocese of Agra.
