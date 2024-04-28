 Chandigarh: 45-year-old man killed after being hit by taxi - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: 45-year-old man killed after being hit by taxi

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 28, 2024 08:18 AM IST

A 45-year-old man died after being hit by a taxi in Sector 26 late last night. The victim, Rajiv, worked with a private firm and was a resident of Sector 28. Police have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC at the Sector 26 police station.

A 45-year-old man died after being hit by a taxi in Sector 26 late last night. The victim, Rajiv, worked with a private firm and was a resident of Sector 28.

A 45-year-old man died after being hit by a taxi in Sector 26 late last night. (HT File)
A 45-year-old man died after being hit by a taxi in Sector 26 late last night. (HT File)

The accused, Sonu, a resident of Sector 28, was arrested and later bailed out. He was driving the taxi when he hit the pedestrian.

Police have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC at the Sector 26 police station.

This is the second fatal accident on city roads in the last two days. Yesterday, a wrestling coach, Ranbir Kundu, had died while he was cycling near the IT Park.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Chandigarh: 45-year-old man killed after being hit by taxi
