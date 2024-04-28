Chandigarh: 45-year-old man killed after being hit by taxi
Apr 28, 2024 08:18 AM IST
A 45-year-old man died after being hit by a taxi in Sector 26 late last night. The victim, Rajiv, worked with a private firm and was a resident of Sector 28. Police have registered a case under Section 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC at the Sector 26 police station.
The accused, Sonu, a resident of Sector 28, was arrested and later bailed out. He was driving the taxi when he hit the pedestrian.
This is the second fatal accident on city roads in the last two days. Yesterday, a wrestling coach, Ranbir Kundu, had died while he was cycling near the IT Park.
