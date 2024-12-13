Chandigarh: 49 lakh traffic violations recorded by ICCC in 2.5 years

The Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), a cornerstone of Chandigarh’s Smart City initiative, has proven to be a game-changer in traffic management. Recent data presented by Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL) in Lok Sabha revealed that the city had recorded a staggering 49.3 lakh traffic violations by November 2024. In addition to its traffic enforcement role, ICCC has played a key part in enhancing public safety. Till date, it has assisted police in solving 1,542 criminal cases as of November 2024. (HT File photo for representation)

The data was tabled by the ministry of housing and urban affairs in response to a question by MP Manish Tewari on the details of the progress and outcomes of the “Smart City” initiative since 2016.

Leveraging its state-of-the-art CCTV network, the ICCC has facilitated the issuance of 18.93 lakh traffic challans, marking a robust enforcement mechanism. The system was inaugurated by home minister Amit Shah in 2022.

During the 23rd Chandigarh Smart City Advisory Forum meeting in July, officials reported that ICCC was instrumental in decreasing traffic violations in the city by 40%, while fatal crashes had dropped by 31% from January 2021 to December 2023.

The system’s ability to detect violations, such as speeding, red light jumping, and unauthorised parking, has been pivotal in improving compliance with traffic laws and deterring unsafe driving behaviour. Real-time video footage and analytics provided by the system have also proven invaluable in tracking suspects, identifying stolen vehicles, and monitoring suspicious activities.

The ICCC is monitoring the smart field elements like CCTV surveillance, wherein more than 1,000 cameras are installed for real-time surveillance of major junctions and important landmarks, like government hospitals, community centres, parking locations, water works, parks, and schools, at around 285 locations in the city.

With the help of ICCC, traffic police can also remotely issue e-challans for traffic violations. A part of the system, the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS), where traffic enforcement systems, including red light violation detection (covers 40 junctions), overspeeding violation, automatic number plate recognition (covers 40 junctions, and 20 entry and exits points of the city) is also expected help make roads safer and reduce accidents.

A senior officer from the Chandigarh Police said, “This system has enhanced our ability to respond swiftly to incidents, gather vital evidence for investigations, and ensure public safety across the city.”