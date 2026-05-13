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    Chandigarh: 8% salary hike okayed for outsourced staff

    The administration also announced an additional 2% increment on basic wages for outsourced employees who have completed five years of continuous service

    Published on: May 13, 2026 7:50 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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    The UT administration on Tuesday approved an average hike of around 8% in minimum wages for outsourced and contingent employees across departments, notifying the revised deputy commissioner (DC) rates for the 2026–27 financial year. It will benefit over 20,000 workers in Chandigarh.

    The rates are minimum wages for 8-hour duty. (HT File)
    The rates are minimum wages for 8-hour duty. (HT File)

    DC rate salaries are minimum wages for contractual or outsourced employees decided by the authorities from time to time. Under the revision announced by deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav, the minimum monthly salary for several categories of workers — including attendants, chowkidars, beldars, cook-cum-helpers, classroom cleaners, bus cleaners, field attendants, washermen, dog catchers and dressers — has been increased from 22,680 to 24,494. Similarly, clerical staff will now receive 32,701, up from 30,850, while the wages of firemen, road inspectors and security guards have been raised from 29,613 to 31,982. Last year, a 5% increase in DC rates was approved.

    The administration also announced an additional 2% increment on basic wages for outsourced employees who have completed five years of continuous service without break as of March 31, 2026.

    Who it applies to

    The revised DC rates apply to contingent and outsourced employees staff across UT administration departments, boards, corporations, public sector undertakings (PSUs) and autonomous bodies in Chandigarh. However, the central government, Punjab, Haryana and other offices located in Chandigarh can choose whether to adopt these rates.

    The rates are minimum wages for 8-hour duty. Part-time wages will be calculated proportionately. Departments can offer higher wages, perks or facilities depending on job conditions.

    Posts not covered under the UT Employees Revised Pay Rules, 2023 have been frozen, and no hike has been granted to certain categories due to lack of grade pay clarity. These will be reviewed only upon representations from departments, the administration stated.

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    Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: 8% Salary Hike Okayed For Outsourced Staff
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