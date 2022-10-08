Chandigarh: AAP MLA gets bail in 2020 assault, rioting case

Aam Aadmi Party Talwandi Sabo MLA, Baljinder Kaur, was on Friday granted bail in a 2020 case of rioting and assaulting four cops.

The court of chief judicial magistrate had on September 30 issued a non-bailable warrant against the MLA after she failed to appear before the court.

She was granted bail by the court of additional district judge Dr Rajneesh. Kaur had filed for anticipatory bail on Monday and the court had sought a response from the UT Police.

The MLA is a suspect in an FIR registered at the Sector 3 police station on January 10, 2020, under Sections 147 (rioting), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A woman constable had complained that she and three other cops had been hurt after stones were pelted at them during a protest held by AAP outside the MLA Hostel in Sector 4, where they tried to gherao the residence of the then Punjab chief minister.