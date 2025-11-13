Chandigarh administration agrees to reduce Group Home deposit from 20L to 6L

Nearly after two years of deliberations and parents’ efforts, the UT administration on Wednesday has agreed to reduce the security deposit for the Group Home in Sector 31 from ₹20 lakh to ₹6 lakh. The proposal for the significant reduction of ₹14 lakh will be sent to the UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria for the final approval. The proposal for the reduction of ₹ 14 lakh will be sent to the UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria for the final approval. (HT File)

The consensus for the reduction was reached in the fourth governing body meeting of the UTTHAN Society of Group Home, Sector 31 on Wednesday. If the proposal receives a nod from Kataria, it would be a relief for parents of mentally ill and intellectually disabled persons who have been persistent in raising the issue.

The meeting, chaired by chief secretary H Rajesh Prasad in the presence of social welfare secretary Anuradha Chagti, parent representatives and others deliberated over four agendas with security deposit being the key issue. A member of the society revealed that both parents’ representatives and administration agreed on keeping the security deposit equivalent to the rent of 18 months as per the type of accommodation.

The two floor Group Home building, constructed on a 2 acre plot has 58 rooms with the capacity of 80 residents. The facility for mentally ill and intellectually disabled persons has three types of accommodation. A suite is available with a monthly rent of ₹35,000, single room with ₹25,000 and sharing room with ₹16,000. Once the proposal is approved, the security deposit for a sharing room would be ₹2,88,000, for a single room ₹4,50,000 and for a suite ₹6,30,000.

For over two years, parents were urging the administration to reduce the amount, which was initially fixed in June 2023 at ₹42 lakh for suites, ₹30 lakh for single rooms and ₹19 lakh for twin-sharing rooms. It was later reduced to ₹20 lakh for all categories in June 2024 by the social welfare department, but parents again challenged the decision in the Punjab and Haryana high court. Parents said that the decided amount is not affordable for middle and lower class families to admit their ward in such an expensive facility.

It is after the intervention of HC, the UT administration had deliberations over lowering the deposit amount on the condition of having the eviction plan included in the standard operation procedure (SOP). To prevent abandonment cases, administration will work on including financial declarations by parents on their ability to pay the rent and in case of abandonment to follow the eviction plan.

At present, only three persons with mental illness and intellectual disability are residing in Group Home in its trial stage. The second round of admission will be opened once security deposits are approved and financial declaration, eviction plan is included in the admission process. Group Home is a first of its kind facility built in India with modern infrastructure for people with mental illness and intellectual disability as per the Mental Healthcare Act 2017 that provides right to community living, affordable living, etc.

The other agendas discussed in the meeting include cross subsidisation of EWS admission. The administration is willing to pay a 75 per cent fee for each 11 EWS seats and charge a 25 per cent amount from general category parents. Parents have been opposing cross subsidy as the rent of Group Home is expensive and would put extra burden on them. Additionally, parents said that the EWS quota is being provided by the administration and it is their responsibility to bear the expenses rather than putting it on them.