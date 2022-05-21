Chandigarh administration marks World Biodiversity Day with poster-making competition
The UT department of environment, in collaboration with Yuvsatta and eco-club of St Joseph’s Senior Secondary School, organised an inter-school poster-making contest at the school campus on the theme of ‘Plastic Pollution Affects Biodiversity & Healthy Planet’ to mark the ‘World Biodiversity Day’.
Department director Debendra Dalai was the chief guest on the occasion. Over 300 students from 26 city schools participated in the event.
Dalai said the culture of throw-away society, a human social concept strongly influenced by consumerism whereby one tends to use items once only, from disposable packaging, and consumer products are not designed for reuse or lifetime use, has resulted in over consumption and was leading to accelerated loss of plants, animals and habitats.
This event was organised as part of the ongoing Students Take on Plastics (STOP) initiative launched in schools by the department alongside Yuvsatta, a non-governmental organisation, to bring down plastic pollution.
School principal Monica Chawla said students needed to actively participate in conversations about biodiversity loss as it will go a long way in developing critical understanding of nature and environment.
