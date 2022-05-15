Chandigarh administration serves demolition notices on two more colonies
The Chandigarh administration on Saturday put up demolition notices in two more colonies in Chandigarh – Shahpur Colony in Sector 38 and Kabadi Colony in Maloya.
The notices were issued even as the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday restrained UT from carrying out the demolition drive at Janta Colony, Sector 25, on Sunday.
The residents/shopkeepers in the two illegal colonies have been asked to vacate the area within seven days. The number of exact number of affected families is being ascertained. But officials said these were much smaller colonies as compared to Colony Number 4, which was demolished on May 1.
As part of its efforts to make Chandigarh slum-free, the administration had demolished Colony Number 4, the largest slum cluster in the city, vacating around 65 acres of government land, estimated to be worth ₹2,000 crore.
Meanwhile, the municipal corporation (MC) also carried out an anti-encroachment drive at Chahar Taraf village in Burail on Saturday and took possession of 8.37 acres, worth ₹10.63 crore.
A team of MC officials, including sub-divisional engineers, junior engineers and tehsildar, along with the local patwari, took possession of the land, which was illegally being used for agricultural purposes. MC commissioner Anandita Mitra directed the officials concerned to fence the area to prevent encroachments in future.
-
PSI recruitment exam answer sheets taken out of strongroom, forged: CID
The arrest of a senior officer in the recruitment wing of Karnataka police has revealed that, unlike the earlier finding that rigging of answer sheets took place at the examination centres, answer sheets were forged after they were taken out of the police strongrooms, CID officials involved in probe into the police sub-inspector recruitment scam said. The second was forging the answer sheets.
-
St Peter’s College, Agra: Celebrating a legacy of 175 glorious years
St Peter's College has released a calendar to celebrate the completion of 175 years of its existence. The chairman of the Minority Commission of Uttar Pradesh, Ashfaq Saifi, was present at the function organised on Friday on the college premises and released the calendar which provides a window to the glorious past of this school run by the Archdiocese of Agra.
-
Chandigarh tricity area’s daily Covid cases cross 30 again
Tricity's daily Covid-19 cases crossed the 30 mark again on Saturday, the sixth time this month. As many as 32 people tested positive across the tricity, lower only than the 68-day high of 34 recorded on May 11. After 34 cases on May 11, the tricity had logged 24 and 27 cases for the next two days. At 18, most of the cases came from Chandigarh, followed by 12 from Mohali and two from Panchkula.
-
Victory Day commemoration: 10-yr-old cycles through 8 states in homage to Netaji
Meerut member of parliament Rajendra Aggarwal and other guests were present in Meerut on Saturday to receive 10-year-old Aarav Bhardwaj who has been on a month-long cycle expedition. Aarav, a Class 6 student in a Delhi school has undertaken a marathon bicycle Yatra covering a distance of approximately 2600 km, passing through eight states. This day, called 'victory day', is remembered as a golden letter day in our freedom movement.
-
French ambassador assures support for Chandigarh’s heritage projects
The French ambassador to India, Emmanuel Lenain on Saturday called on UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit and assured support for the conservation and restoration works in Capitol Complex and other exposed reinforced concrete buildings. The French envoy also suggested partnerships with higher educational institutions for greater teaching opportunities for Indian students in France. He also appreciated French support in the 24*7 water supply project. He was accompanied by Chandigarh College of Architecture principal Sangeeta Bagga.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics