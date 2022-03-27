Chandigarh administrator inaugurates Hunar Haat in Sector 17
Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday inaugurated the 39th Hunar Haat at Parade Ground in Sector 17.
More than 720 artisans and craftsmen from 31 states and UTs are participating in the 10-day fair that will continue till April 3. Entry is free.
In his address, Purohit said Mahatma Gandhi had advocated promotion of village and small-scale industries of the country. “There is no dearth of skilled artisans and craftsmen in our country, and Hunar Haat will provide ample economic opportunities to them,” he said.
He said the event was also providing a huge platform for India’s traditional and ancestral art and crafts, which were on the verge of extinction. On the occasion, Purohit visited different stalls and encouraged the artisans and craftsmen, including a large number of women, who have come here from across the country.
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
-
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics