Chandigarh admn all set to bulldoze Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15
Moving closer to meeting its target of making the city slum-free by May end, the UT administration will demolish Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15.
Through its second major demolition drive in a span of two weeks, the administration will raze the colony’s illegal shanties, estimated to be about 2,500, and recover around 10 acres of government land.
Since the demolition of Colony Number 4 on May 1, wherein 2,500 shanties were removed and 65 acres worth ₹2,000 crore were reclaimed, Janta Colony is considered as the biggest slum left in the city.
“More than 10,000 people are estimated to be living on the government land, which is worth around ₹350 crore. This land has already been earmarked for a dispensary, primary school, community centre and shopping area,” said a UT official.
To carry out the demolition drive smoothly, the administration had installed a notice board at the colony 15 days ago, announcing the drive and directing the slum-dwellers to vacate the area immediately. Public announcements (munadi) have also been made continuously ever since and many residents have left the slum with their belongings.
The whole area has been divided into four sectors, for which four duty magistrates have been appointed for the demolition operation. Adequate police force has also been readied for it.
In a meeting on the proposed drive held here on Wednesday, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh directed the UT engineering department to make adequate arrangements to ensure the drive was executed smoothly.
Before razing Colony Number 4 in Industrial Area, Phase 1, the administration had also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, prohibiting gathering of five or more people in 500-metre periphery of the colony. The police had also blocked all roads leading to the area. The drive, which started early in the morning, had concluded peacefully without any opposition from residents.
Next, Sanjay Colony to be demolished
Along with Janta Colony, the administration had also erected a notice board at Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area, Phase 1, asking residents to vacate the area within 21 days.
Around 1,000 shanties are present in this illegal settlement. “The administration is also planning to demolish Adarsh Colony in Sector 54, where around 2,500 shanties have been constructed over the past 15 years,” said the official.
Over the last 15 years, the administration has demolished Colony Number 5, Mazdoor Colony, Kuldeep Colony, Pandit Colony, Nehru Colony, Ambedkar Colony, Kajheri Colony and Madrasi Colony. Last month, the administration had also razed around 250 shanties in Manimajra’s Kishangarh area. But several small and big pockets of slums areas still remain in Industrial Area, Manimajra and Sector 25.
-
DRI sleuths recover 6kg heroin from a house in Kaithal
The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has recovered 6kg heroin during a surprise raid at a house in Kharkan village under Guhla police station in Kaithal district. The DRI sleuths also recovered ₹36 lakh cash from the same house. However, no arrest was made so far as the accused allegedly managed to flee. Kaithal superintendent of police Maqsood Ahmed said it was a joint operation and the raid was conducted on intelligence of the DRI.
-
AAP picks Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh as Chandigarh unit’s co-incharge
The Aam Aadmi Party has appointed party's Mohali MLA Kulwant Singh as the co-incharge of its Chandigarh unit. Clearing the air, party's Punjab and Chandigarh in-charge Jarnail Singh said, “Pardeep Chhabra is still the party's co-incharge in Chandigarh. Kulwant Singh has been made co-incharge in addition.”
-
IPL betting racket busted in Panchkula, four arrested
Police arrested four men involved in betting on the ongoing IPL matches following a raid at a rented house in Sector 7 on Tuesday night. They were identified as Rohit Kumar from Vijay Colony, Fazilka; Govinda Ahuja from Hisar, but currently staying in a rented accommodation in Zirakpur; Dineshwar from Fatehabad; and Rohit Bhatia from Gagandeep Colony, Ludhiana. They would change their location every year and take rooms on rent to carry on the betting racket.
-
Alertness key to deal with sticky bombs: CRPF men told ahead of Amarnath Yatra
Central Reserve Police Force personnel, who will be deployed for the Amarnath Yatra slated to start on June 30, are being sensitised about the threat posed by “sticky bombs”, a senior officer said on Wednesday, asserting that alertness is the best way to deal with the problem. CRPF deputy inspector general Hiranagar Range Devender Yadav said alertness was the key to deal with the threat of sticky bombs.
-
Prime accused of Congress leader’s son’s murder held in Yamunanagar
The Yamunanagar Police on Wednesday arrested one of the prime accused in the murder case of Janu Valmiki, son of a local Congress leader and Dalit rights leader Rajinder Valmiki, identified as Manoj alias Shunty, carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on hValmiki'shead. Two suspects had earlier been arrested and two other prime accused remain on the run.
