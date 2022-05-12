Chandigarh admn all set to bulldoze Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15

Moving closer to meeting its target of making the city slum-free by May end, the UT administration will demolish Janta Colony in Sector 25 on May 15.

Through its second major demolition drive in a span of two weeks, the administration will raze the colony’s illegal shanties, estimated to be about 2,500, and recover around 10 acres of government land.

Since the demolition of Colony Number 4 on May 1, wherein 2,500 shanties were removed and 65 acres worth ₹2,000 crore were reclaimed, Janta Colony is considered as the biggest slum left in the city.

“More than 10,000 people are estimated to be living on the government land, which is worth around ₹350 crore. This land has already been earmarked for a dispensary, primary school, community centre and shopping area,” said a UT official.

To carry out the demolition drive smoothly, the administration had installed a notice board at the colony 15 days ago, announcing the drive and directing the slum-dwellers to vacate the area immediately. Public announcements (munadi) have also been made continuously ever since and many residents have left the slum with their belongings.

The whole area has been divided into four sectors, for which four duty magistrates have been appointed for the demolition operation. Adequate police force has also been readied for it.

In a meeting on the proposed drive held here on Wednesday, deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh directed the UT engineering department to make adequate arrangements to ensure the drive was executed smoothly.

Before razing Colony Number 4 in Industrial Area, Phase 1, the administration had also imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, prohibiting gathering of five or more people in 500-metre periphery of the colony. The police had also blocked all roads leading to the area. The drive, which started early in the morning, had concluded peacefully without any opposition from residents.

Next, Sanjay Colony to be demolished

Along with Janta Colony, the administration had also erected a notice board at Sanjay Colony in Industrial Area, Phase 1, asking residents to vacate the area within 21 days.

Around 1,000 shanties are present in this illegal settlement. “The administration is also planning to demolish Adarsh Colony in Sector 54, where around 2,500 shanties have been constructed over the past 15 years,” said the official.

Over the last 15 years, the administration has demolished Colony Number 5, Mazdoor Colony, Kuldeep Colony, Pandit Colony, Nehru Colony, Ambedkar Colony, Kajheri Colony and Madrasi Colony. Last month, the administration had also razed around 250 shanties in Manimajra’s Kishangarh area. But several small and big pockets of slums areas still remain in Industrial Area, Manimajra and Sector 25.