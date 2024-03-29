Chandigarh admn cancels bottling plant’s licence over violations

Deputy commissioner-cum-excise and taxation commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh on Thursday issued orders for the cancellation of the licence of a bottling plant, Zannat Breweries, for violations under the Excise Act. Acting on a tip-off, an inspection was carried out and discrepancies were noted. (HT Photo)

Acting on a tip-off, an inspection was carried out and discrepancies were noted. Notice regarding the same was issued to the licensee, Singh said. Given the dissatisfactory reply by the party concerned, an order for cancellation of licence was issued, he said, adding that the bottling plant was sealed.

As per officials, raids were carried out in five clubs in city, including Chandigarh Club, Chandigarh Golf Club, CGA Golf Range, Lake Club and Central Club. These were routine checks and while nothing illegal was recovered, such raids will continue in various clubs of the city, department officials added.

Stakeholders sensitised regarding the implementation of excise policy

The UT excise and taxation department on Thursday sensitised the stakeholders regarding the implementation of the Excise Policy 2024-25 from April 1 in letter and spirit during a meeting held under the chairmanship of Vinay Pratap Singh and collector (excise) cum additional excise and taxation commissioner Harsuhinder Pal Singh Brar.

The meeting was conducted regarding instructions for compliance with Excise Policy 2024-25 and enforcement of the Election Commission of India’s (ECI’s) guidelines on model code of conduct by bottling plant licencees and wholesale licensees of liquor in the wake of upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Stakeholders were given clear directions to adhere to the Excise Policy 2024-25, Excise Act, 1914, and the rules framed thereunder and MCC guidelines issued by ECI or face consequences of strict action under the policy as well as penal action under the IPC in case of any violation. Emphasis was given on curbing interstate smuggling menace.