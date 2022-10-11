Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh admn earmarks 14 sites for green-cracker sale

Chandigarh admn earmarks 14 sites for green-cracker sale

Published on Oct 11, 2022 03:22 AM IST

The Chandigarh administration will issue 96 temporary licences for the sale of firecrackers through draw of lots

Applications for the issuance of temporary licences for sale of green crackers can be submitted till October 12 with a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500 fee. (HT File Photo)
Applications for the issuance of temporary licences for sale of green crackers can be submitted till October 12 with a 500 fee. (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

In view of the festive season, the UT administration has earmarked 14 sites for the sale of green crackers in the city that have been allowed after a blanket ban on firecrackers for the past two years.

Licensees will be allotted sites in Sectors 49, 46, 43, 35, 29 and 20, Manimajra, and Ram Darbar. The administration will issue 96 temporary licences for the sale of firecrackers through draw of lots. Applications for the issuance of temporary licences can be submitted till October 12 with a 500 fee. Those who had applied in 2020 need not pay the fee again. Application forms will be available at the Red Cross Society counter in the estate office building in Sector 17.

Applicants will have to give an undertaking that they will sell only green crackers certified by CSIR-NEERI, and they will comply with all orders and guidelines issued by the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The draw of lots is slated for October 14. There had been a blanket ban on the sale of crackers in the city over the last two years.

Tuesday, October 11, 2022
