Chandigarh admn to seal gap between median on road in front of PU gate number 3

The UT administration is set to fill the gap between the median on the road connecting Panjab University (PU) North Campus and South Campus in front of PU gate number 3. One of the two medians on the road will be sealed to curb traffic congestion and dissuade people driving on the wrong side. This comes after PU had reached out to the authorities to solve the traffic problems at this accident-prone junction.

The work started over the weekend, but members of Students Organisation of India (SOI) had protested to stop the work, stating that the move will cause hardship to the students. In a video, they were seen using barricades to stop the traffic and were later seen arguing with police officers who had reached the spot. The work hasn’t resumed yet. Officials said that it would restart soon.

One of the police officials from the Police Control Room (PCR), who was called to the spot to speak to the students, said, “The order has come from the UT chief engineer. This spot is known for traffic offences like wrong-side driving and is also prone to accidents. While we have pacified the students, the work certainly won’t be halted.”

This is not the first time that the road has been closed. During the student council elections, the road is closed using makeshift dividers for better traffic monitoring and management in PU. University registrar YP Verma clarified that only one of the medians would be sealed and the second median in front of the Panjab University Alumni House gate in South Campus would be kept open. PU vice-chancellor Renu Vig said they had reached out to the traffic police authorities on multiple occasions to do something about the traffic chaos in front of the gate.

The gate number 3, also situated on this road, is the most crowded of all PU gates. While as per university policy, ID cards of vehicle occupants entering the campus have to be checked, stopping even one vehicle leads to traffic congestion on gate number 3 as it is the narrowest of all gates.

The vice-chancellor said Panjab University is working on a proposal to widen this gate and make it a two-lane road.

Earlier, there was a proposal to create another opening to give a separate entry and exit to vehicles. However, this was ruled out by officials.

They said that the pre-existing gate will be widened and some space will be given for cars to make a U-turn if they are asked to leave.

The university will roll out stickers for vehicles in the campus and aims to ban entry for vehicles without stickers from May 1.