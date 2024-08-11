Chandigarh admn will fill vacant posts in various departments, says Kataria

In his first interaction with UT officials on Saturday, Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria assured vacant posts in various departments of Chandigarh administration will be filled on priority. During his visit to the Chandigarh secretariat, the administrator received a brief introduction to all officers and their responsibilities. (HT Photo)

During his visit to the Chandigarh secretariat, the administrator received a brief introduction to all officers and their responsibilities. He was also presented with detailed overviews of Chandigarh and the various departments of the administration.

In his address, the administrator emphasised that both he and all officers were committed to serving the public impartially, regardless of socio-economic status. He encouraged the officers to remain undeterred by challenges and to feel motivated in solving problems. He noted that it was crucial to ensure that work was done in the right direction.

The administrator urged all officers to conduct regular review meetings within their departments to foster teamwork and enhance departmental efficiency. He also highlighted the importance of regular public interactions to gain a clearer understanding of departmental operations. He reaffirmed the commitment to making the Chandigarh administration’s work more transparent and accountable.

UT adviser Rajeev Verma expressed his gratitude for the administrator’s guidance and assured him that the Chandigarh administration will diligently follow through on the tasks set forth.

On his arrival, the administrator was welcomed with a Guard of Honour by the Chandigarh Police, and was greeted by the UT adviser and DGP Surendra Singh Yadav, along with other senior officers of the UT administration.