Chandigarh: Advocates take out protest march to intensify stir

The indefinite protest by advocates of the District Bar Association (DBA), Chandigarh, entered its third day on Wednesday when scores of litigants continued to face hassle as their listed cases were adjourned to other dates. The advocates are protesting against the Chandigarh administration for sending the proposed draft of Chandigarh Union Territory Tenancy Act 2019 for notification. (HT Photo)

The members of DBA, Chandigarh, took out a protest march against the Chandigarh administration on Wednesday. The march began from the court complex and moved towards judicial academy light point. It then pivoted towards the Sector 52 roundabout. The march concluded at the court complex.

DBA president, advocate Rohit Khullar, said since there has been no response from the administration to resolve the issue, the executive body, along with other senior members, will take out a car rally on Thursday at 11.00 am to intensify the stir.

The car rally will commence from the court complex and then move towards the judicial academy light point, Kisan Bhawan roundabout, Sector 17 roundabout, Matka Chowk and the high court to highlight the issue of the proposed Tenancy Act.