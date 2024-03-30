Chandigarh airport international only in name: Bansal

Former Chandigarh MP and senior Congress leader Pawan Bansal has termed the resumption of Sharjah flight from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport “an election stunt by the BJP”. Pawan Bansal said if voted to power, he will correct this mistake of the BJP and will ensure a flying academy was opened at the old airport, which will provide a golden opportunity to the youth of Chandigarh to become pilots. (HT Photo)

He said by starting flights only to Dubai and now Sharjah, the BJP was trying to prove the airport as international, but it had failed on many fronts with respect to the airport that people were aware of.

Bansal said when the new airport was built, it was agreed upon that the old airport will either be used as a flying academy or two airports will be built. The old airport will be used for domestic operations and the new one for international flights, but on the pretext of the high cost of running both airports, the BJP completely closed the Chandigarh airport due to which the terminal, built at a cost of ₹80 crore, and all other infrastructure were ruined.

Bansal said if voted to power, he will correct this mistake of the BJP and will ensure a flying academy was opened at the old airport, which will provide a golden opportunity to the youth of Chandigarh to become pilots. Apart from this, by connecting the city with more international destinations, Chandigarh will finally get the status of a true international airport.