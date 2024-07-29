Chandigarh: Amit Shah to inaugurate 24x7 Manimajra water project

Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project on August 4. Shah will also review the implementation of new criminal laws. Union home minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the 24x7 Manimajra water supply project on August 4. Shah will also review the implementation of new criminal laws. (HT Photo)

Constructed at the cost of ₹75 crore, the project will benefit over 1 lakh residents in Manimajra, including those living in Modern Housing Complex, Shivalik Enclave, Indira Colony, Shastri Nagar and old Manimajra.

The pilot project has two segments, capital work and the installation of water meters. Around ₹70 crore was allocated for capital works, while ₹90 crore will be spent on maintenance over the next 15 years.

The project is aimed at avoiding wastage of water by minimising its storage by the public through 24x7 high-pressure supply. Other objectives include water resource augmentation through leakage reduction, smart metering, limited dependence on groundwater and monitoring of energy consumption.

Sensors in the supply-system will measure water consumption, water levels and water flow rates on a real-time basis. The smart meters will provide consumers with data to help them monitor their usage and reduce costs, and also allow remote monitoring and billing.

Nearly 270 km of the city’s water supply network, which is not conducive for supply of high-pressure water, will also be replaced through the project.

The project will be implemented phase-wise, for which the city has been divided into 55 district metering areas (DMAs), comprising nearly one sector, the first of which will receive round-the-clock water supply by 2024. The entire city is expected to be covered by 2028.

Why 24x7 supply?

The system's main aim is to avoid wastage of water by minimising its storage through continuous high-pressure supply. Introduction of smart meters will provide data to help consumers track their usage and allow remote monitoring and billing.