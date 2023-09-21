News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Arslan’s knock fashions UTCA’s win

Chandigarh: Arslan’s knock fashions UTCA’s win

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 21, 2023 03:05 AM IST

Arslan Khan scored 92 runs in 95 balls with the help of 5 fours and 4 sixes

Led by Arslan Khan’s knock of 92 runs, UT Cricket Association (UTCA) beat Minerva Academy by 53 runs in the 28th All India JP Atray memorial cricket tournament at the Mahajan Cricket ground on Wednesday.

UTCA batted first in the match, but apart from captain Arsalan Khan, no one could survive. (HT Photo)
UTCA batted first in the match, but apart from captain Arsalan Khan, no one could survive. He continued scoring runs from one end and took the team closer to 200. Khan scored 92 runs in 95 balls with the help of 5 fours and 4 sixes. UTCA’s innings ended at 221/10 in 43.5 overs. Murugan Ashwin added 20 runs. Captain Gurinder and Pradeep Parashar took 4 wickets each, Abhishek got 2 successes.

In reply, the batsmen could not play big innings for Minerva-11. The team lost all the wickets at the score of 168 runs in 40.5 overs. Kunal Mahajan scored 36 runs and Mayank Sidhu added 31 runs. Captain Gurinder contributed 27 runs and Vikas Kumar contributed 26 runs. Mandy, Rajangad Bawa, R Ashwin and Amrit Lubana took 2 wickets each. Bhagminder got one success.

