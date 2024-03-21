Chandigarh: Aruna clinches gold at Asian Para-Taekwondo Qualifiers Championship

Paralympian and Chandigarh University (CU) student Aruna Tanwar added another feather to her cap by securing a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Para-Taekwondo Qualifiers Championship in China, held from March 15 to March 17. Aruna Tanwar

Currently ranked world number 4, Aruna Tanwar bagged the feat in women’s 47kg weight category, securing a much-coveted pass to represent India for the second time at 2024 Paralympic Games to be held in Paris.