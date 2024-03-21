Chandigarh: Aruna clinches gold at Asian Para-Taekwondo Qualifiers Championship
Mar 21, 2024 09:22 AM IST
With this feat, Aruna has qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games, marking her participation in her second world Paralympics event
Paralympian and Chandigarh University (CU) student Aruna Tanwar added another feather to her cap by securing a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Para-Taekwondo Qualifiers Championship in China, held from March 15 to March 17.
Currently ranked world number 4, Aruna Tanwar bagged the feat in women’s 47kg weight category, securing a much-coveted pass to represent India for the second time at 2024 Paralympic Games to be held in Paris.
Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.
Share this article