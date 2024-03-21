 Chandigarh: Aruna clinches gold at Asian Para-Taekwondo Qualifiers Championship - Hindustan Times
Chandigarh: Aruna clinches gold at Asian Para-Taekwondo Qualifiers Championship

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 21, 2024 09:22 AM IST

With this feat, Aruna has qualified for the Paris 2024 Paralympics Games, marking her participation in her second world Paralympics event

Paralympian and Chandigarh University (CU) student Aruna Tanwar added another feather to her cap by securing a gold medal in the recently concluded Asian Para-Taekwondo Qualifiers Championship in China, held from March 15 to March 17.

Aruna Tanwar
Aruna Tanwar

Currently ranked world number 4, Aruna Tanwar bagged the feat in women’s 47kg weight category, securing a much-coveted pass to represent India for the second time at 2024 Paralympic Games to be held in Paris.

