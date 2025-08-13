Chandigarh: Bail plea of former CBI DSP’s junked in Himachal scholarship scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) special judge Alka Malik on Tuesday dismissed the regular bail application of CBI deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Balbir Singh, accused in the scholarship scam reported in Himachal Pradesh. The CBI public prosecutor strongly opposed the bail plea, citing the serious nature of the offence and the applicant’s involvement in demanding and facilitating the bribe transaction. (HT photo for representation)

This is the second time in five months that the CBI court has rejected the DSP’s regular bail plea. Earlier on April 24 this year, the court dismissed his bail plea stating that the accused played a major role in the crime and has become a conduit to unethical demand and acceptance of bribe money by the co-accused persons.

“He being the investigating officer of Himachal Pradesh scholarship scam case and was the then deputy superintendent of police in CBI, was in fact conversant with complainant as well as other facts of the case and has misused his official position to indulge in such corrupt practices. Various pleas taken in bail application with regard to authenticity of the evidence collected by the CBI in this case, need adjudication during trial,” the court had said adding that however, complicity of the applicant in the crime is made out from the facts of the case.

The CBI public prosecutor strongly opposed the bail plea, citing the serious nature of the offence and the applicant’s involvement in demanding and facilitating the bribe transaction. Emphasising the risk of the accused influencing or tampering with witnesses, the prosecutor argued that continued judicial custody is essential. With the investigation still underway, the possibility of the applicant interfering with evidence or witnesses, either directly or indirectly, remains high if released on bail.

The DSP is accused of felicitating ₹55 lakh bribe amount. The CBI has registered an FIR against Vishal Deep, assistant director with the enforcement directorate, Shimla, on the complaints of the directors of two educational institutions on December 22, 2024, under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.