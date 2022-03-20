Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh | Bhaskar Rao nritya and sangeet sammelan from March 21 at Tagore Theatre
The 51st segment of Pracheen Kala Kendra’s week-long All India Bhaskar Rao nritya and sangeet sammelan will be held from March 21 to March 27 at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18, Chandigarh
Sajjal Koser and Shobha Koser at a media briefing at Press Club, Chandigarh, ahead of the Bhaskar Rao Sammelan. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Sajjal Koser and Shobha Koser at a media briefing at Press Club, Chandigarh, ahead of the Bhaskar Rao Sammelan. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 01:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The 51st segment of Pracheen Kala Kendra’s week-long All India Bhaskar Rao Nritya & Sangeet Sammelan will be held from March 21 to March 27 at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18.

Renowned artists from all over the country participate in the annual sammelan, which is organised without charging any entry fee/tickets from the audience. The Kendra organises this festival exclusively for the promotion of classical arts.

The sammelan is set to feature maestros of all the three genres of classical music gayan (vocal), vadan (instrumental) and nritya (dance).

This mega-event was inaugurated by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit and will also honour the personalities during the inaugural day of the sammelan.

During their cultural festivals and convocations, the Kendra also has traditions of honouring eminent personalities for their outstanding contribution in their respective chosen fields.

This year, tabla maestro Taalyogi Pandit Suresh Talwalkar, artist, painter, sculptor Sidharth and art critic Anjana Rajan for their contribution to promote classical Indian artforms.

