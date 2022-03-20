Chandigarh | Bhaskar Rao nritya and sangeet sammelan from March 21 at Tagore Theatre
The 51st segment of Pracheen Kala Kendra’s week-long All India Bhaskar Rao Nritya & Sangeet Sammelan will be held from March 21 to March 27 at Tagore Theatre in Sector 18.
Renowned artists from all over the country participate in the annual sammelan, which is organised without charging any entry fee/tickets from the audience. The Kendra organises this festival exclusively for the promotion of classical arts.
The sammelan is set to feature maestros of all the three genres of classical music gayan (vocal), vadan (instrumental) and nritya (dance).
This mega-event was inaugurated by Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwari Lal Purohit and will also honour the personalities during the inaugural day of the sammelan.
During their cultural festivals and convocations, the Kendra also has traditions of honouring eminent personalities for their outstanding contribution in their respective chosen fields.
This year, tabla maestro Taalyogi Pandit Suresh Talwalkar, artist, painter, sculptor Sidharth and art critic Anjana Rajan for their contribution to promote classical Indian artforms.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations
Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.
