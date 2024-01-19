close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Bishnoi’s aide arrested for pointing gun at Sector-38 resident

Chandigarh: Bishnoi’s aide arrested for pointing gun at Sector-38 resident

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jan 19, 2024 07:33 AM IST

A revolver was recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Nayagaon

Chandigarh The crime branch of Chandigarh Police arrested an associate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and an accused in the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, from Sector 36.

He was arrested on Wednesday night after Ajit Inder Singh, a resident of Sector 38 West, alleged that Gagandeep threatened him and pointed his revolver at him at the Sector-36 market in Chandigarh (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
He was arrested on Wednesday night after Ajit Inder Singh, a resident of Sector 38 West, alleged that Gagandeep threatened him and pointed his revolver at him at the Sector-36 market in Chandigarh (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A revolver was recovered from the possession of the accused, identified as Gagandeep Singh, a resident of Nayagaon. He was arrested on Wednesday night after Ajit Inder Singh, a resident of Sector 38 West, alleged that Gagandeep threatened him and pointed his revolver at him at the Sector-36 market.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Police said he was the main conspirator in the murder case of bouncer Amit Sharma, alias Meet, in Panchkula in 2016. That time he had hatched the conspiracy while being lodged in jail, they said. He was released on bail in 2022.

Giving details, deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Uday Pal Singh said the accused had been taken into police custody and will be questioned for his alleged involvement in murder cases. “He calls himself an associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. We are interrogating him,” he added.

On Ajit’s complaint, a case under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Sections 25, 27, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act was registered at the Sector-36 police station on Thursday.

