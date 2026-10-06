Chandigarh: BJP councillors skip mayors’ conference, raise eyebrows
AAP councillors also skip event, term it a waste of public money; Chandigarh Congress president HS Lucky attends the event with his party councillors, projecting unity within the party
Claiming that they did not receive a proper personal invitation from the mayor, several BJP councillors skipped the 118th All India Mayors’ Conference on Monday, raising eyebrows as election to the General House of the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation are only two months away. Senior deputy mayor Jasmanpreet Singh and deputy mayor Suman Sharma were among the prominent absentees. Former BJP mayor Harpreet Kaur Babla turned up, but she left early.
Among those present were former two-time Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher, Chandigarh BJP president Jatinder Pal Malhotra, and former city BJP chief Sanjay Tandon.
Requesting anonymity, a few BJP councillors said they were not personally involved in preparations for the conference. “We had received an official communication from the MC earlier. The mayor’s PA called us today but we never received any direct communication from the Mayor,” they said.
A BJP councillor, wishing not to be named, said, “The mayor did not invite us personally. There were officials of the MC welcoming the delegates. As this was a mayors’ conference, councillors should have welcomed them. We should have been there. The mayor neither calls us nor receives our calls.”
Even the councillor representing Sector 10, where the conference was held, did not turn up. Notably, elections to the 35-member MC are scheduled to be held in December.
Rubbishing allegations of a rift, Mayor Saurabh Joshi claimed that councillors were busy because elections were just round the corner. “Everyone was invited,” he said.
AAP councillors also stayed away, describing the conference as a waste of public money. In contrast, Chandigarh Congress president H.S. Lucky attended the event with his party councillors, projecting unity within the party.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAneesha Sareen Kumar
Aneesha Sareen is a Special Correspondent at the Hindustan Times head office in Chandigarh. A reporter with two decades of experience, Aneesha has her eyes and ears firmly on the ground. She has extensively covered crime, courts, administration, politics, the Municipal Corporation and industry across Chandigarh and Punjab. During her stint as HT bureau head in Ludhiana from 2016 to 2023, she led a team of young journalists reporting across the length and breadth of the industrial city and its surrounding areas. She has also worked with the Indian Express and The Tribune in the past. Currently, she covers politics and Administration in Chandigarh. When not chasing stories, Aneesha enjoys travelling and exploring new cuisines.Read More