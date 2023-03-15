Chandigarh braces for four-day rain spell

With a fresh Western Disturbance likely to affect the region from Thursday, the India Meteorological Department has forecast a four-day rain spell in the city. While cloud development will begin on Thursday, chances of light rain will start on Friday, continue over the weekend and last on Monday as well. (Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

While cloud development will begin on Thursday, chances of light rain will start on Friday, continue over the weekend and last on Monday as well. Thunderstorm and lightning are also expected during this period.

Speaking about this, IMD officials said the city had been recording weak WDs over the past few weeks, but the one coming up was likely to bring in more rain, along with thunder and lightning.

Temperature continues to increase

Meanwhile, the city’s maximum temperature continued to increase, going up from 31.3°C on Tuesday to 31.8°C on Wednesday, 4.3 degrees above normal.

However, with cloudy weather set to begin from Thursday, the day temperature may drop below the 30°C mark. From Friday onwards, it may even dip to anywhere between 24°C and 25°C.

The minimum temperature also rose from 15.1°C on Tuesday to 15.3°C on Wednesday, 2.9 degrees above normal. Over the next three days, it will remain between 17°C and 18°C.