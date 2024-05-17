Chandigarh braces for heatwave as mercury soars to 41.9°C
At 41.9 degrees Celsius, the maximum temperature in Chandigarh on Thursday was three degrees above normal, according to India Meteorological Department
Residents felt the heat on Thursday, as the maximum temperature rose from previous day’s 41°C to 41.9°C amid sunny skies and prevalence of warm winds over the region.
At 41.9°C, the maximum temperature was three degrees above normal. But was still not near heatwave conditions, for which it has to go at least 4.5 degrees above normal. The night also got less comfortable, with the minimum temperature rising from 22.4°C to 25°C.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), heatwave conditions are likely in the city from Friday onwards. A yellow alert for heatwave will remain in place over the next three days, when the maximum temperature is likely to shoot up to 43°C. Even the minimum temperature will climb to anywhere between 26°C and 28°C.