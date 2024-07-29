Chandigarh: Budget 2024 is a focused budget, says Anurag Thakur

Member of Parliament (MP) Anurag Thakur said the 2024 budget is focused on employment, improving job quality, and bolstering the manufacturing and services sectors, which create jobs for the people of our country. Member of Parliament (MP) Anurag Thakur detailed the budget provisions for various sections of society, emphasising the government’s focus on the poor, farmers, women, and youth, as outlined by the prime minister. (HT Photo)

While addressing the media at the BJP office in Sector 33, former union minister Thakur said the size of the budget has nearly tripled in ten years. He highlighted a significant increase in capital expenditure, from ₹5 lakh crore to ₹7 lakh crore, then ₹10 lakh crores, and now ₹11.11 lakh crores. This substantial government spending will have a cascading impact, leading to increased private sector investment, job creation, and enhanced employment opportunities, thereby strengthening our basic infrastructure. He mentioned that the fiscal deficit target has been reduced from 4.9% to 4.5%, and foreign exchange reserves have grown from 320 billion dollars in 2014 to 666 billion dollars.

Thakur detailed the budget provisions for various sections of society, emphasising the government’s focus on the poor, farmers, women, and youth, as outlined by the prime minister. He stated that the New Education Policy and the ministry of skill development aim to increase youth employability, with a provision of about ₹1.48 lakh crore for education, employment, and skill development.

Highlighting farmers as a key focus area, Thakur mentioned the BJP-led government’s commitment, in line with the Swaminathan Commission report, to providing farmers with a 50% profit over the cost of production through continuously increasing MSPs.

Responding to a question, Thakur expressed his displeasure over the NITI Aayog boycott by opposition-governed states, accusing them of using the platform for political purposes. He pointed out that when the BJP was in opposition, they always attended Planning Commission meetings to present their issues.

Addressing a question on MSP, Thakur criticised the AAP government in Punjab for failing to deliver on their pre-election promises about MSP, contrasting it with the Modi government’s efforts to ensure fair MSPs for farmers.

