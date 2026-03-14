Chandigarh: Cattle deaths at Raipur Kalan; protesters gherao MC office after health officer, other staff reinstated

Chandigarh The protesters raised slogans and blocked the road following which additional force was deployed. (HT Photo)

Members of a religious organisation protested outside the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation in Sector 17 after all the officials and gaushala staff suspended following the recovery of 65 dead cattle in the gaushala in January this year were reinstated earlier this week.

The protesters raised slogans and blocked the road following which additional force was deployed.

Ashok Tiwari, national spokesperson of the Hindu Takht, alleged that initially a magisterial inquiry was marked but later the inquiry was handed over to the ADC and a four-member committee was constituted.

The protesters gheraoed the MC office but were prevented from entering by the police.

On January 15, over 60 cows and calves were found dead at the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation’s biggest cow shed at Makhan Majra in Raipur Kalan, triggering widespread outrage and prompting the UT administration to order a magisterial inquiry.

Taking strict note of the incident, the MC also suspended medical officer health (MOH) Dr Inderdeep Kaur and veterinary doctor Dr Ravinder Dhaliwal, responsible for the care of cattle at the cowshed. However, the officials were reinstated by senior officials as the internal probe ruled out their negligence.

The report concluded that a recurrent snag in the functioning of the incinerator led to the accumulation of carcasses. The MC’s carcass disposal unit was shut for a long time, due to which the dead cows could not be disposed of in a timely manner.