Chandigarh: CBI files challan against CA arrested for graft

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has submitted a chargesheet against a Chandigarh-based chartered accountant (CA) accused of accepting a bribe of ₹50,000 from a local resident in lieu of giving a favourable stock audit report to his firm. The complainant, who owns a marketing and advertising company in Sector 20, Chandigarh, had availed of a loan of over ₹ 1 crore from the bank. (HT File)

The accused, Vikas Aggarwal, is facing charges under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He was arrested from Mohali in September this year.

As per case files, Aggarwal, who is an empanelled CA of Canara Bank, had informed the complainant that he was deputed by the zonal office of the bank for stock audit.

The complainant, who owns a marketing and advertising company in Sector 20, had availed of a loan of over ₹1 crore from the bank. The accused allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹1.50 lakh in lieu of giving a favourable stock audit report to the complainant’s firm, according to CBI.

The accused had agreed to accept ₹50,000 in cash and asked the complainant to deposit the remaining ₹1 lakh in his bank account. After the complainant approached CBI, the agency had laid a trap and caught Aggarwal red-handed.

