Chandigarh chief secy reviews status of solid and liquid waste mgmt compliance

Chief secretary Rajeev Verma on Thursday reviewed the status of solid and liquid waste management compliance in the case pertaining before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the matter “Compliance of Municipal Solid Waste Rules, 2016 and other Environmental Issues”. MC commissioner Amit Kumar explained the steps taken by the civic body to ensure performance of the STPs to meet with the norms and to check the discharge of untreated water into choes. (File)

During the meeting, chief secretary was briefed about the status of waste water generation and its treatment. Performance of all the sewage treatment plants (STPs) was reviewed and it was informed that Chandigarh has a capacity of approx 255 megalitres per day (MLD) against the generation of approx 232 MLD. MC commissioner Amit Kumar explained the steps taken by the civic body to ensure performance of the STPs to meet the norms and to check the discharge of untreated water into choes.

It was informed that approx 500 TPD waste is being generated in Chandigarh, which the MC collects through door-to-door collection in specially compartmentalised vehicles, and the same is being processed by the civic body completely. Arrangements are being made to speed up the bio-remediation work and to complete the same before the monsoon. It was informed that Leachate, which is being generated in a landfill site, is being treated through two nos. of Leachate Treatment Plants (LTP).

Chief secretary directed that all the works should be completed as per the timeline given to NGT and concerned departments should ensure that no untreated waste water is released into choes/drains and no solid waste should be dumped anywhere in Chandigarh, including the choes, failing which action would be initiated against the concerned official. MC should ensure complete segregation of waste and in case of non-compliance fine should be imposed on defaulters. It should also be ensured that no burning of waste should take place anywhere in Chandigarh.

The meeting was attended by Mandip Singh Brar, secretary environment and local government; Diprava Lakra, finance secretary; Saurabh Kumar, director environment; Amit Kumar, MC commissioner; Anoop Soni, Conservator of Forests.