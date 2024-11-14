Menu Explore
Chandigarh: Chirag-Harvik’s knock strengthens Saurashtra in Ranji Trophy match

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 14, 2024 08:54 AM IST

Though Jagjeet Sandhu of UT took the first wicket of Tarang Gohal on the very first delivery of the innings, the hosts failed to keep momentum as Desai and Jani stitched a 237-run partnership for Saurashtra.

A splendid century from Chirag Jani (153) along with 99-run knock from Harvik Desai helped Saurashtra lay a strong foundation (299/2) against UT boys on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy league matches, being played at the GMSSS ground, Sector 26, on Wednesday.

In another match, hosts Punjab restricted Bihar on 135 in their first innings on Day 1 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali.

Earlier, skipper Manan Vohra won the toss and invited the visitors to bat first. Though Jagjeet Sandhu took the first wicket of Tarang Gohal on the very first delivery of the innings, the hosts failed to keep momentum as Desai and Jani stitched a 237-run partnership for Saurashtra.

In the 65th over of the innings, Nishunk Birla came up with the second breakthrough for Chandigarh when his magical spin stumped Desai, who fell just one run short of his century. The batter scored 99 runs, hitting 14 boundaries. Jani continued to exploit UT bowlers with Sheldon Jackson, with 62-run partnership. Unbeaten Jani amassed 153 runs, studded with 21 boundaries and two beyond the fence, while Jackson added 34 before the stumps were drawn with 299/2 on the board.

Punjab bowlers restrict Bihar

Mohali Hosts Punjab restricted Bihar on 135 in their first innings on Day 1 at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium in Mohali. As many as 56.2 overs were bowled and the play was stopped due to bad light. For Punjab, medium-pacers Baltej Singh (2/34) and Sukhdeep Bajwa (3/38) bowled well.

