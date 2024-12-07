Menu Explore
Chandigarh: CITCO inaugurates modernised petrol pump at Sector 56

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 07, 2024 09:22 AM IST

The inauguration event also marked the launch of IOCL’s lucky draw scheme, with the chance to win prizes during the “Happy Hour Fuelling” on regular fuel, as well as around-the-clock offers on branded fuel to customers

The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO), in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), on Friday inaugurated the modernised retail outlet of the CITCO petrol pump at Sector 56. The state-of-the-art facility was officially dedicated to the public by CITCO chairperson Ajay Chagti in the presence of IOCL executive director Jitendra Kumar, CITCO managing director Hari Kallikkat, and chief general manager Amit Kumar.

The newly upgraded outlet boasts significant enhancements aimed at improving service quality and reducing fuelling time. (HT FIle photo)

This milestone marks a continuation of the long-standing partnership between the corporation and IOCL, spanning over 15 years. The association was extended for another 20 years for the petrol pump. The newly upgraded outlet boasts significant enhancements aimed at improving service quality and reducing fuelling time. The modernisation includes fully automated operations, integrated transaction processing server, a new sales building and canopy, improved dispensing facilities, and addition of branded fuel.

The inauguration event also marked the launch of IOCL’s lucky draw scheme, with the chance to win prizes during the “Happy Hour Fuelling” on regular fuel, as well as around-the-clock offers on branded fuel to customers.

