Chandigarh: Congress MPs stage protest at Parliament over delay in PU senate elections

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Dec 07, 2024 09:08 AM IST

Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the democratic process to elect members to the PU senate had been stopped by the Centre and by the Vice-President, who wanted them to be nominated rather than elected

Congress members of Parliament (MPs) on Friday raised slogans and held placards at the Parliament in New Delhi to protest against the central government for the delay in Panjab University’s senate elections.

Congress MPs from Punjab and Haryana staging a protest against the central government over the delay in Panjab University's senate elections at the Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)
Congress MPs from Punjab and Haryana staging a protest against the central government over the delay in Panjab University’s senate elections at the Parliament in New Delhi on Friday. (HT Photo)

The group, led by Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, included Patiala MP Dharamvira Gandhi, Fategarh Sahib MP Amar Singh and Sirsa MP Selja Kumari, among others.

Warring alleged that the democratic process to elect members to the PU senate had been stopped by the Centre and by the Vice-President, who wanted them to be nominated rather than elected. He alleged that this would allow them to bring the RSS ideology into the varsity.

Warring also spoke about the students’ protest and said the FIR registered against them for trying to disrupt an event by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann at the varsity on November 13 must be withdrawn.

The protest comes just days after local MP Manish Tewari spoke about the delay in elections during the zero hour in the Parliament. MP Malvinder Singh Kang is also expected to take up the issue during the zero hour in the coming days.

Meanwhile, the students are continuing their protest and have refused to withdraw it till the senate elections are declared. A partial compromise was reached on Tuesday for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit, but the varsity has till now not acted against the FIR registered against the students. The university is also seeking a permanent injunction against protests outside official buildings, like the vice-chancellor’s office. The case is listed in court on Saturday.

