Chandigarh constable among 2 held for murder bid on Mohali cops

Four days after a brawl at a restaurant in Phase 3B2, Mohali police on Monday arrested two persons, including a Chandigarh Police constable, for murder bid on Mohali cops. The accused were identified as Khushdeep Singh, 30, a constable with Chandigarh Police and a resident of Sirsa, Haryana; and Mandeep Singh of Mansa, Punjab. Another accused remains unidentified. (Getty image)

The complainant, constable Raman Kumar, deployed with Mohali PCR, told police that on January 11, he along with ASI Shinder Singh, was on patrolling duty. They were present near Sindhi Sweets in Phase 3B2 around 11.20 pm.

There, an employee of Dana Pani Dhabha approached them, complaining that three men were creating nuisance at the food joint.

When they reached there and tried to stop the men, they started hurling abuses at them and Khushdeep slapped him, alleged Kumar. The trio tried to flee, but were nabbed with the help of onlookers.

On the way to the Mataur police station in a PCR vehicle, one of the accused choked his neck in an attempt to kill him, while the other two punched him in the chest and stomach.

As they stopped the vehicle, the trio tried to escape again, but they managed to nab two of them, while the third unidentified man fled, Kumar added.

Meanwhile, according to sources, the melee at the said food joint started after one of the accused vomited, which did not go down well with other customers.

When confronted by staff, the accused exchanged blows with them. Sources added that Mohali cops also had a physical altercation with the accused, amid which Khushdeep suffered a head injury.

ASI Lakhwinder Singh from Mataur police station, however, said Khushdeep accidentally hit himself against the fence and was taken for medical examination.

Sources said Khushdeep was initially released by police around 4 am on January 12, following which he got admitted in the Mohali civil hospital and accused the Mataur police of assault.

After trying to strike a compromise, police eventually arrested the accused, they added.

The accused have been booked under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in the discharge of his public functions,), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), 294 (obscene acts), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Mataur police station.