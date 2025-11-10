Search
Mon, Nov 10, 2025
Chandigarh: Cops yet to trace duo in 18L wedding theft at JW Marriott

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Nov 10, 2025 07:06 am IST

Police officials said that CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby areas is being examined to trace the escape route of the suspects

A day after two men posing as wedding guests fled with gold jewellery worth around 18 lakh from JW Marriott, Sector 35, the Chandigarh Police are yet to make any breakthrough in the case.

The CCTV footage accessed by police showed the duo entering the venue at 8 pm (HT Photo)
The theft occurred during the pheras around 12.25 am on Friday, when the bride’s family briefly moved away from the mandap set up on the hotel’s outdoor lawn. The accused, dressed in formal attire, had entered the venue around 8 pm and mingled with guests for over four hours before escaping with the jewellery-laden bag.

Police officials said that CCTV footage from the hotel and nearby areas is being examined to trace the escape route of the suspects, who reportedly left the premises on foot. The footage shows one accused leaving while talking on his phone, and the second walking out casually with a blazer draped over his shoulder, allegedly concealing the stolen bag.

Expressing disappointment, complainant Nikhil Sethi said, “It is shocking how easily two strangers entered a high-security hotel, stayed for hours and walked away with our jewellery. It has been over 24 hours and we are still waiting for concrete progress. We just want compensation and accountability.”

A case has been registered under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Sector 36 police station. Police said special teams have been formed to identify the duo, but no arrests have been made so far.

Investigators are also probing whether the theft is linked to an inter-state gang targeting luxury weddings, officials added.

