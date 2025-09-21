Chandigarh: Couple wanted for 4-crore immigration fraud lands in police net

The Chandigarh Police have arrested a couple for allegedly duping hundreds of people of nearly ₹4 crore on the pretext of sending them abroad. The accused, identified as 25-year-old Anubhav Garg and his 19-year-old wife Akanksha, were arrested from Patiala after multiple raids by police teams from Sector-17. The accused, Anubhav Garg and Akanksha, opened three immigration firms in Chandigarh’s Sector-17 under different names. (iStock)

According to officials, the duo operated immigration firms under different names—World Walk Immigration, Asian Man Power, and White Horse—from Sector-17. Police said that at least 15 FIRs have been registered against them while over 200 complaints are still pending.

The accused had been living in a rented accommodation in Ghuman Nagar, Patiala, where they went into hiding after shutting down their offices in Chandigarh. “The couple would lure people from Chandigarh, Punjab, Haryana and other states with promises of overseas opportunities. Once the money was collected, they either delayed or stopped responding to the victims,” said police.

On Saturday, both were produced before a local court. While Anubhav was remanded in two-day police custody, Akanksha was sent to judicial custody.

Past record of fraud

Police revealed that the firms run by the couple had a history of fraud complaints. While World Walk and White Horse were operated by Anubhav, Asian Man Power was under Akanksha’s name. Despite several FIRs, the couple allegedly continued to dupe people until they fled Chandigarh fearing arrest.

Police confirmed that transactions worth several crores were traced to the couple’s bank accounts. “The total fraud amount is estimated to be around ₹4 crore, but the figure could rise as more complaints are being verified,” officials said.

The couple’s blueprint for fraud

The accused, Anubhav Garg and Akanksha, opened three immigration firms in Chandigarh’s Sector-17 under different names.

They lured people with promises of overseas jobs, study visas and work permits in countries like Canada, the US, and Europe.

Victims were asked to pay hefty sums upfront (ranging from ₹1 lakh to several lakhs) as processing fees, visa charges, and ticket bookings.

Once the money was collected, the accused either issued fake documents or kept delaying with excuses of “pending approvals.”

After complaints piled up, the couple shut down their offices overnight and went into hiding, leaving victims locked out and helpless.

Transactions were routed through multiple bank accounts in their names to make the fraud appear legitimate.

Despite several FIRs already registered against them, they kept opening new firms under fresh names to trap more people.

Essential precautions for overseas job seekers

-Verify the firm’s registration: Always check if the immigration consultancy is registered with the ministry of external affairs or state government licensing authorities.

-Cross-check credentials: Ask for the firm’s recruiting agent (RA) license number and verify it on official portals.

-Don’t hand over original documents: Always keep photocopies with you and avoid giving passports or mark sheets without written acknowledgment.

-Check past record: Search online or with local police if FIRs/complaints are registered against the firm.

Consult embassies/official websites: Before paying, cross-check the country’s official visa requirements.

-Report suspicious activity immediately: If you feel cheated, file a complaint with the police cyber/immigration fraud cell at the earliest.