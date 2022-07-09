Sippy Sidhu murder: Chandigarh court reserves order on Kalyani’s bail plea
A local court on Friday took up the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu, and reserved its order for July 13.
Kalyani, 36, daughter of justice Sabina, a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, was arrested on June 15 and has been in judicial custody since June 21.
Since Sippy’s murder at a Sector-27 park on September 20, 2015, his family has been accusing Kalyani, his former girlfriend, of being involved in the murder, as they had turned down her marriage proposal.
In court, Kalyani’s counsel Sartej Narula argued that it was a case of a blind murder, in which Kalyani had been falsely implicated and arrested 6.9 years after the murder.
“The fact of the deceased having started with ₹20,000 in his account at the time of his father’s death in December 2008 and him being the owner of properties, including commercial property worth crores, by 2015 clearly establishes that he was living in the fast lane,” Narula argued.
Narula said it was a case where CBI, being absolutely clueless about the manner and reason for which Sippy was murdered, had gone ahead to target his client only on the insistence of his family and some external pressure privy to it.
Opposing the bail plea, CBI said they had evidence against Kalyani and that she can influence the witnesses, as she is from an influential family.
Media not allowed in courtroom
Before hearing the plea, the court of CBI special judge, Jagjit Singh, did not allow the media inside the courtroom and also did not make it clear whether the in-camera proceedings were ordered.
Jobless man on gunpoint robbery spree arrested by Ambala police
Probing into the July 3 car robbery in Manakpur village of Ambala City, local police have arrested a 42-year-old jobless man who had also snatched two scooters in Mohali, including one from a minor girl on Airport Road on June 12. The accused, Nazirgir, a resident of Patiala's Rajpura, was arrested from his home town on Thursday. The Hyundai i20 robbed from Ambala and an imported pistol were recovered from him.
Mohali: Two government teachers sacked for unauthorised absence
The Punjab education department has terminated the services of two government teachers for remaining absent from duty for years. Swaranjit Kaur and Jatinder Kaur, both Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) teachers, were posted at the government primary schools in Chhota Singapura, Kurali block, and Banur block, Naraingarh Jhungian, respectively. In Swaranjit's case, deputy district education officer Santosh Rani had launched an inquiry on April 17, 2018, but the teacher did not join it.
Heavy rain alert for Chandigarh on July 9, 10
After sunny weather for two days, the India Meteorological Department has predicted chances of heavy to very heavy rain in the city on Saturday. According to IMD, a rain spell is termed “heavy” when 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rain is recorded in the city within 24 hours, while it is called “very heavy” if it's between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. Chances of heavy rain will continue on Sunday as well.
Constable among four held for snatching ₹35 lakh in Punjab’s Kurali
Police have arrested four men, including a constable, for snatching ₹35 lakh from a businessman's workers by posing as GST sleuths in Kurali on June 6. The constable, Harjit Singh, is posted at Khamano police station in Fatehgarh Sahib. His accomplices have been identified as Gurdeep Singh, alias Jassi; Barinder Singh and Charanjit Singh, all residents of Mandi Gobindgarh, Fatehgarh Sahib. Police have recovered ₹17 lakh of the snatched money from their possession.
Congress expels Mohali senior deputy mayor, deputy mayor for anti-party activities
The Congress on Friday expelled Mohali senior deputy mayor Amrik Singh Somal and deputy mayor Kuljeet Singh Bedi from the party for six years over anti-party activities. The orders, issued by state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, come a month after Mohali mayor Amarjit Singh Sidhu, along with his brother and former cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, switched from the Congress to the BJP on June 4.
