Sippy Sidhu murder: Chandigarh court reserves order on Kalyani’s bail plea

A local court on Friday took up the bail plea of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu, and reserved its order for July 13.

Kalyani, 36, daughter of justice Sabina, a judge at the Himachal Pradesh high court, was arrested on June 15 and has been in judicial custody since June 21.

Since Sippy’s murder at a Sector-27 park on September 20, 2015, his family has been accusing Kalyani, his former girlfriend, of being involved in the murder, as they had turned down her marriage proposal.

In court, Kalyani’s counsel Sartej Narula argued that it was a case of a blind murder, in which Kalyani had been falsely implicated and arrested 6.9 years after the murder.

“The fact of the deceased having started with ₹20,000 in his account at the time of his father’s death in December 2008 and him being the owner of properties, including commercial property worth crores, by 2015 clearly establishes that he was living in the fast lane,” Narula argued.

Narula said it was a case where CBI, being absolutely clueless about the manner and reason for which Sippy was murdered, had gone ahead to target his client only on the insistence of his family and some external pressure privy to it.

Opposing the bail plea, CBI said they had evidence against Kalyani and that she can influence the witnesses, as she is from an influential family.

Media not allowed in courtroom

Before hearing the plea, the court of CBI special judge, Jagjit Singh, did not allow the media inside the courtroom and also did not make it clear whether the in-camera proceedings were ordered.