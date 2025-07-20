Chandigarh: Dadumajra Woman gets 10-year jail in drug case

A special court dealing with drug peddling cases sentenced a woman to 10 years imprisonment on Saturday. The court of additional sessions judge Hargurjit Kaur convicted Rupa, a resident of Dadumajra. The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on her. The prosecution stated she has a criminal past and has been arrested with drugs earlier also. (HT photo for representation)

Rupa was arrested on December 30, 2019 in Sector 39 with 30 banned injections. She was currently out on bail and was taken into custody today after the court verdict. The prosecution stated she has a criminal past and has been arrested with drugs earlier also.