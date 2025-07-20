Search
Sunday, Jul 20, 2025
Chandigarh: Dadumajra Woman gets 10-year jail in drug case

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Published on: Jul 20, 2025 06:58 am IST

एक विशेष अदालत ने शनिवार को एक महिला को 10 साल की सजा सुनाई। 2019 में प्रतिबंधित इंजेक्शनों के साथ गिरफ्तारी हुई थी।

A special court dealing with drug peddling cases sentenced a woman to 10 years imprisonment on Saturday. The court of additional sessions judge Hargurjit Kaur convicted Rupa, a resident of Dadumajra. The court also imposed a fine of 1 lakh on her.

The prosecution stated she has a criminal past and has been arrested with drugs earlier also. (HT photo for representation)
Rupa was arrested on December 30, 2019 in Sector 39 with 30 banned injections. She was currently out on bail and was taken into custody today after the court verdict. The prosecution stated she has a criminal past and has been arrested with drugs earlier also.

